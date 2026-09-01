Fun Across America – Lumos and Spy Ninjas

Bright Ideas and Secret Missions

Inside Lumos and Spy Ninjas

by Barry Zelickson

One of the best parts of traveling the country for Fun Across America is discovering operators who aren’t interested in copying what everyone else is doing. This month, we visited two very different attractions that share something in common – they’ve each created experiences guests simply can’t find anywhere else.

Our latest stops took us to Lumos in New Caney, Texas, just outside Houston, and Spy Ninjas HQ in Las Vegas. One is a brand-new family entertainment center built around thoughtful design and elevated hospitality. The other is the world’s first YouTube-themed entertainment venue, where millions of fans can literally step inside the world they’ve been watching online.

Both left us impressed for very different reasons.

Lumos – New Caney, Texas

We first toured Lumos while construction was still underway, giving us a unique opportunity to see the thinking behind the finished vision. One thing is certain: This isn’t just another FEC.

As Nate pointed out during our tour, “From the moment you walk in, you’re teased by what’s ahead. You can’t see everything at once, and that makes you want to keep exploring.”

President and CEO Greg Little explained their goal simply: “We wanted to take entertainment that people are familiar with… but elevate that experience a little bit.”

That philosophy shows up throughout the 45,000-square-foot facility.

The arcade is expansive, but what immediately caught our attention was the redemption experience. Instead of standing in a long prize line, guests browse prizes on a moving display, scan a QR code, order from their phone, and receive a notification when their items are ready in a pickup locker. It’s one of the most creative approaches to redemption we’ve seen during our travels.

Lumos also invested heavily in theming. The laser tag arena transports guests into a London-inspired battle against futuristic drones, complete with a subway entrance, animated scenery and immersive lighting. The attention to detail makes it feel more like an attraction than simply another laser tag arena. Nate noted, “We see a lot of laser tag arenas, and anybody that can find a unique spin on it is worth coming back to.”

Bowling is equally impressive with 16 lanes that include HyperBowling, projection mapping that follows the bowling ball down the lane, a private VIP suite and spaces designed for corporate outings and group events.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, was the food.

Rather than treating food and beverage as an afterthought, Lumos created Ember’s Grill, a full-service restaurant with an executive chef, featuring handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, brick oven pizza and chef-inspired menu items. Nate immediately noticed the difference.

“You walk in here and immediately, the volume comes down. It actually feels like a restaurant instead of an arcade snack bar.”

As Greg told us: “We really want to get away from the standard pizza, tenders and burgers. If you’re going to do it, do it right.”

That commitment extends throughout the building with quieter restaurant spaces for parents looking to escape the arcade noise, multiple event rooms, a large outdoor patio, and flexible spaces built to attract everything from birthday parties to corporate events.

It’s clear Lumos wasn’t designed to keep guests busy for an hour – it was designed to encourage them to stay for the afternoon or the evening. Nate summed it up well.

“It’s big enough and cool enough that if someone wanted to drive an hour just to spend the afternoon here, it’d absolutely be worth the trip.”

Spy Ninjas – Las Vegas, Nevada

If Lumos represents a fresh take on the modern FEC, Spy Ninjas HQ may be one of the most unique entertainment concepts we’ve ever visited.

Created by YouTube stars Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, whose channels reach more than 45 million subscribers, Spy Ninjas HQ is much more than an indoor adventure park. It’s a physical extension of their online universe, allowing fans to become part of the story.

Brian Severance, who partnered with Chad and Vy to bring the project to life, explained the concept perfectly: “They wanted to do something that allows their fans to really enjoy the whole Spy Ninjas experience.”

Mission accomplished.

The entire facility is filled with references longtime fans instantly recognize – from party rooms decorated with artwork from the graphic novels to escape rooms based on locations featured in their videos.

Even the building itself was designed with content creation in mind. With the touch of a button, the lighting throughout the venue shifts to a camera-friendly 5,000 Kelvin, making every corner ready for filming.

The attractions are equally diverse.

Guests can tackle a ropes course with one of Las Vegas’ largest indoor Sky Trails, climb through an imaginative climbing arena, race through Ninja Tag, explore tunnels beneath the trampoline park, play in a retro arcade, solve themed escape rooms, or challenge themselves in free-roam VR. Nate remarked, “I love that it’s the first thing you notice when you walk through the door. It immediately pulls you into the action.”

Then there’s the attraction everyone talks about – the Fruit Chop Room.

Instead of a traditional rage room filled with electronics and breakable objects, guests smash watermelons and other fruit using swords, hammers and axes. Inspired by Chad and Vy’s earliest YouTube videos, it’s equal parts hilarious and memorable.

After trying it ourselves, we completely understand why it’s become one of the park’s signature experiences. Nate couldn’t hide his surprise. “I’m shocked I’ve never seen anybody else do this. It’s such a simple idea, but it fits the brand perfectly.”

What impressed us most wasn’t any single attraction – it was how everything supports the overall story. Fans arrive already knowing the locations because they’ve seen them on YouTube. As Brian shared with us: “The kids actually know the park really, really well before they show up.”

That’s an incredible advantage and one that creates an emotional connection long before guests walk through the front door.

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Final Thoughts

Although Lumos and Spy Ninjas HQ couldn’t be more different, they both reinforce an important lesson for our industry. The most memorable entertainment venues don’t simply assemble a collection of attractions. They build experiences that give guests a reason to return and something worth talking about afterward.

Lumos does it through thoughtful design, exceptional food and guest-focused innovation.

Spy Ninjas HQ does it by turning a digital brand into an immersive, real-world adventure.

Both remind us that the future of family entertainment belongs to operators willing to think beyond the expected.

Nate often says during our travels, “The best attractions aren’t just places you visit – they’re places you can’t wait to tell someone else about.” After spending time at Lumos and Spy Ninjas HQ, we’d put both firmly in that category.

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As always, we’d like to thank our Fun Across America partners for helping us continue to showcase outstanding attractions across the country, including Do The Beach, Rhode Island Novelty, Roller, and Semnox. We look forward to seeing you on the road for our next adventure.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.