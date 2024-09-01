Fun Across America – WreckIt Rage Room & The Mess Hall

From Smash to Splendor

WreckIt Rage Room & The Mess Hall

by Barry Zelickson

This month we are highlighting two very unique and FUN locations. First is the WreckIt Rage Room in Savage, Minn., a great place to release some stress while having a great time and then, we continue our adventure by heading to Hopkins, Minn., to The Mess Hall to create some original art and, yes, get messy. So, sit back and enjoy as I share these amazing experiences with you. Also, remember to check out all of our episodes at www.youtube.com/ @funacrossamerica.

WreckIt Rage Room – Savage, MN

In the bustling city of Savage, a unique and therapeutic attraction has captured the attention of thrill-seekers and stress-relievers alike. The WreckIt Rage Room, owned by Gee Decker, offers a safe space where individuals can release pent-up frustrations in a safe, controlled environment. The concept is simple, yet incredibly effective: provide a space where people can break things without any consequences.

At the venue, participants are given protective gear, such as helmets, gloves, and coveralls, to ensure their safety. Armed with a variety of tools, including bats, hammers, golf clubs and crowbars, they are then set loose in a room filled with breakable objects. From glass bottles and ceramics to old electronics and furniture, everything is fair game.

Upon entering the WreckIt Rage Room, guests are greeted by a friendly and professional staff member who guides them through the process. After signing a waiver (which you can do online when you book an appointment), suiting up and receiving a brief safety orientation, participants head to their assigned room filled with weapons of destruction and the items they wish to smash.

After Nate let loose on several objects, he decided to see what else he could do to release his inner rage. Conveniently, WreckIt Rage Room also has throwing alleys (walk-in guests are allowed). For these alleys, you buy beer bottles by the case and then bring the heat.

While the primary draw of the location is the sheer enjoyment of breaking things, there are also significant therapeutic benefits to be gained. Physical activity, combined with the act of destruction, can be a powerful stress reliever, something Nate felt after throwing those bottles. It provides an outlet for pent-up emotions, reducing anxiety and improving mental well-being. Many participants report feeling a sense of relief and relaxation after their session, with a renewed sense of calm and clarity.

Safety is a top priority at the WreckIt Rage Room. The staff ensures that all participants are properly equipped with protective gear and that the room is designed to minimize any risks. The items selected for destruction are carefully chosen to avoid hazardous materials, and the facility is regularly cleaned and maintained. Additionally, the staff is trained to handle any emergencies that may arise, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

With its therapeutic benefits and emphasis on safety, the WreckIt Rage Room is more than just a place to break things – it’s a place to find release, relaxation, and a renewed sense of well-being. Whether you’re looking to de-stress, celebrate a special occasion, or simply try something new, the WreckIt Rage Room is an experience you won’t soon forget.

The Mess Hall – Hopkins, MN

Nestled in the charming city of Hopkins, The Mess Hall offers a unique and creative experience that attracts individuals of all ages. This versatile space combines elements of art, community and fun by providing a haven for those seeking a break from their routine. The Mess Hall is not just an art studio; it is a place where creativity thrives, friendships are forged and memories are made.

Alexandra Starr, owner and creator of The Mess Hall, brought it to life after seeing an episode of The Bachelor where the cast was rolling around in paint and getting crazy. She thought it would be a fun exercise and when she couldn’t find a place that offered the experience, she decided to create it herself.

The Mess Hall is designed to be a creative playground where people can express themselves freely. It offers a variety of activities that cater to different interests and age groups from toddlers to adults. The space is equipped with of all the tools you’ll ever need to create your masterpiece, including a variety of paints as well as many options to get that paint onto your canvas – from your standard paint brushes to catapults and more. The primary goal is to provide an environment where creativity knows no bounds, and everyone feels welcome to experiment and create, and of course you leave the mess behind for someone else to clean up!

Upon entering The Mess Hall, we had the pleasure of filming while Emily and her friends celebrated her 8-year-old birthday party. The space is vibrant and colorful, with art adorning the walls and tables filled with supplies ready for use. The friendly staff offers guidance and assistance to ensure everyone has a positive experience and a lot of fun!

The Mess Hall allows you to paint with your hands, feet, brush, throw paint, shoot paint and pour paint along with many other activities from creating slime to playing games. You can bet Nate took on the challenge to see how his art skills compared to these aspiring 8-year-olds. The location has programs for all ages and specializes in all types of groups and parties. In other words, it’s as fantastic for kiddos as it is for adult events. Prior to filming at The Mess Hall, I was brought here for a friend’s birthday party and I have to say it was a spectacular experience – who knew I could paint, and yes, I made a mess too! It truly is a place for all ages.

The location is also deeply committed to community engagement and frequently collaborates with local organizations and schools. It offers special programs and events tailored to different groups, including youth programs, family nights and corporate team-building activities. These initiatives help strengthen community bonds and provide opportunities for people to connect through art. They also partner with Choice, a group that works with adults with disabilities, that comes in for classes once or twice a month. They also offer employment at The Mess Hall through their program.

The Mess Hall is a vibrant and welcoming space that celebrates creativity and community. It offers something for everyone, regardless of age or skill level. The emphasis on community engagement, and the fun mess of making art, has made it a cherished local attraction, and its enriching and enjoyable experience that leaves a lasting impression (as well as the mess behind!).

• • •

That wraps up this month’s column and visits to two additional concepts that help bring fun (and therapy) to their guests and their communities. Fun Across America would like to welcome another partner, Rides-4-U, a source for new and used amusement equipment needs. They also supply high-tech, color-changing LED lighting systems. Please visit their website at rides4u.com.

Speaking of websites, please check out our new website: funacrossamerica.com. It’s a new, go-to-place for people to search for entertainment facilities around the U.S. This site also allows entertainment centers to add their locations and even control the content about their facilities too. It will have links to all of the locations we’ve reviewed, along with special offers and an ongoing blog. Check it out and add your facility today!

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.