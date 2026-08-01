Fun Across America – FatCats and Blazer Tag

Swing for the Fences, Putt for the Win

Two Attractions Reimagining America’s Favorite Pastimes

by Barry Zelickson

One of the things we love most at Fun Across America is discovering attractions that take something familiar and completely reinvent it. This month, we visited two destinations doing exactly that.

In Scottsdale, Arizona, we found a mini-golf experience that feels more like a real golf course than traditional putt-putt. At PopStroke, Tiger Woods’ influence is evident in every green, bunker and break.

Then in Katy, Texas, we stepped into what many have called the “Topgolf of Baseball.” Home Run Dugout has transformed America’s pastime into an interactive social experience where everyone – from Little Leaguers to grandparents – can step into the batter’s box and have a blast.

Both venues take sports that millions already love and make them more accessible, social and entertaining than ever before.

PopStroke – Scottsdale, Arizona

If your image of mini-golf includes windmills, clown mouths and impossible obstacles, PopStroke is about to change your perspective.

Backed by golf legend Tiger Woods and designed in partnership with TGR Design, PopStroke blends the challenge and strategy of traditional golf with the accessibility of mini-golf.

As Course Manager Mark explained: “Tiger Woods and TGR Design help design all of our courses. Every course you go to is going to be different no matter what location you visit.”

Unlike traditional miniature golf, success here isn’t about trick shots. It’s about reading greens, controlling distance and understanding slopes. “We’re all here for a good time, regardless of what the score is.”

That philosophy is part of the appeal. Serious golfers can sharpen their putting skills while families and first-time players can simply enjoy the challenge.

What makes PopStroke especially impressive is that it’s much more than golf.

Guests can enjoy:

• Two professionally designed 18-hole courses

• A challenge hole with prize opportunities

• Full-service restaurant and scratch kitchen

• Signature cocktails

• Playground and outdoor games

• Corporate and private event space

• Sports viewing areas

Mark summed up the audience perfectly: “Our demographic starts at age three and ends at age ninety.” That’s a pretty wide fairway.

During our visit, it was easy to see why the concept continues expanding rapidly across the country. The courses blend naturally into Arizona’s desert landscape, creating an experience that feels authentic rather than artificial.

Currently, PopStroke operates 20 locations in 7 states including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. So, find a location and visit one soon.

Home Run Dugout, Katy, Texas

If PopStroke modernizes golf, Home Run Dugout does the same for baseball.

The concept is brilliantly simple: What if everyone could experience the excitement of hitting a home run – even if they’ve never played baseball before?

That’s exactly what Home Run Dugout set out to accomplish.

As Colby Smith, their executive vice president, explained: “Our mission was to socialize the sport of baseball and softball. Most people grow up with a bat in their hand and then finish playing in high school. It’s easy to be a spectator, but hard to be a participant.”

That insight led to one of the attraction’s biggest innovations: “We had to get rid of the fastball.”

Instead of intimidating 70-mph pitches, Home Run Dugout uses patented technology featuring what Nate proudly calls: “The home of the 7-mph fastball.”

That single innovation changes everything.

Suddenly, grandparents, young children, first-time players and former athletes can all compete together on a level playing field.

Guests step into immersive batting bays that combine baseball simulation technology with social gameplay. Players can customize field sizes, adjust power boosts, choose Major League stadiums and compete in multiple game modes.

What impressed us most wasn’t the technology – it was the accessibility. “Three generations all playing against each other having just as much fun.” That’s a powerful statement.

The facility itself is equally impressive:

• 22 interactive batting bays

• Massive sports-viewing screens

• Full-service restaurant and bar

• Backyard wiffle-ball field

• Concert venue hosting thousands of guests

• Corporate event and party spaces

• The team intentionally designed Home Run Dugout to feel like a baseball stadium and community gathering place all rolled into one.

To maintain a strong tie to the baseball world, Mookie Betts joined as founding athlete and chair of their athlete advisory board. If you want to find a Home Run Dugout at any of the following locations:

• Globe Life Field with the Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX

• College Baseball Hall of Fame Museum in Overland Park, KS

• Cooperstown All Star Village in Oneonta, NY

• Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Oklahoma City, OK

• Chasing Aces in Bossier City, LA

• Equity Bank Park in Wichita, KS, with the Wind Surge and Diamond Baseball Holdings, their third professional baseball stadium.

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Why You Should Visit

You’ll want to go to PopStroke because you love golf, enjoy friendly competition or simply want a unique outdoor entertainment experience that appeals equally to serious golfers and families. It combines the strategy of golf with the social atmosphere of a modern entertainment venue.

If you’ve ever dreamed of hitting a home run or want to experience baseball in a completely new way, it’s Home Run Dugout. It’s one of the most innovative sports-entertainment concepts we’ve encountered, and delivers fun regardless of age or skill level.

Both attractions prove that familiar activities can feel brand new when they’re thoughtfully reimagined. One helps you master the green. The other helps you clear the fence. Either way, you’re guaranteed a memorable day.

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Fun Across America would like to thank our incredible partners for helping us continue to showcase the best attractions, entertainment centers and experiences across the country: Rhode Island Novelty, Roller, Semnox and Do The Beach. Their support helps us tell the stories of the operators, innovators and entrepreneurs who make fun happen every day.

Until next time, keep exploring, keep playing, and we’ll see you at the next one!

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.