Fun Across America – Big Stone Miniature Golf and Putt Nation

Greens with a Twist

Two Mini-Golf Worlds Collide

by Barry Zelickson

If you’re a mini-golf fan, you’re in for a treat! Nate, host of Fun Across America, visited two unforgettable destinations that take the beloved pastime to new heights: Big Stone Miniature Golf in Minnetrista, Minnesota, and Putt Nation in Buford, Georgia. These two venues couldn’t be more different – but both deliver next-level fun and creativity that redefine what mini-golf can be.

• • •

Big Stone Miniature Golf – Minnetrista, MN – bigstoneminigolf.com

Set in the picturesque Minnesota countryside, Big Stone Miniature Golf is a whimsical blend of nature, art and play. Far from your average putt-putt course, it feels more like an open-air museum – one where you can putt your way through giant sculptures, interactive art installations and imaginative landscapes.

Course creator Bruce Stillman guided us through the experience, showcasing work from 15 different artists and over 70 major sculptures scattered across the grounds. One artist even uses recycles tires to build his surreal creations. But it’s not just visual – there’s bocce ball, a giant chess set, ping-pong and cornhole to round out the fun.

For food and refreshments, Big Stone offers drinks, snacks and a fire pit for DIY s’mores. The most unique addition? A mirrored sculpture dubbed the Baked Bean – a solar-powered installation that can cook a pizza on sunny days!

To test our skills on the course, Nate was joined by Tom Loftus from A Couple of Putts, a YouTube channel dedicated to mini-golf. Tom has a special connection to Big Stone – he and his wife had their first date (and even got married) there! We couldn’t think of a better person to join us for a couple of putts, pun intended.

As you check out the course play between Nate and Tom, you will see that this is no easy course and unfortunately for Nate, Tom’s mini-golf skills clearly showed through. But what was clear from their time on this course, it is one-of-a-kind, destination mini-golf location you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re on a first date, hanging out with friends or enjoying a family outing, Big Stone Mini Golf delivers a unique experience. From weaving through a stone labyrinth to putting past a towering metal fish, every hole is a blend of visual wonder and playful challenge. It’s a perfect destination for anyone who loves creativity, nature, and a little friendly competition.

• • •

Putt Nation – Buford, GA – puttnation.com

Step into the future of mini-golf at Putt Nation, a high-tech indoor venue where neon lights, digital scoring, and interactive features redefine the game. This is not your grandpa’s mini-golf – it’s next-level entertainment for players of all ages.

General Manager KC Lynn Messerschmidt welcomed us to their first course, Circus, one of two immersive layouts at the venue. Designed by the owner’s son, the course includes unique touches like:

• Clubs with built-in cups so you can pick up your ball without bending over.

• Fun sound effects when you sink a putt.

• Challenge holes with instructions delivered via iPad that provide special instructions on how to play these holes.

Between rounds, we sampled the venue’s innovative food and drink service. Tables come with a built-in call button for easy service, and the self-pour bar lets you sample beer, wine, and cocktails by the ounce, complete with a glass rinse station. Nate enjoyed an espresso martini, lemon pepper wings, and sliders – fueling up for round two on the Casino Course.

For this course, Nate was joined by owner Steve Daswani, who shared insider tips to improve Nate’s score. His final verdict?

“We had a blast at Putt Nation. The mini-golf, the food, the drinks, and the people made it what it was – and I’m confident you’ll love it too.”

• • •

How They Compare and Why You Should Visit Both

Each venue is unforgettable – but cater to very different vibes:

Big Stone Miniature Golf is artistic, serene, and perfect for nature lovers and creative spirits.

Putt Nation is energetic, tech-forward and ideal for group outings, date nights and partygoers.

From whimsical sculpture gardens to high-energy game zones, these two mini-golf stops show just how versatile the game can be. So whether you’re strolling through sculpture gardens in Minne­sota or spinning the challenge wheel in Georgia, one thing’s for sure: mini-golf isn’t just a game anymore – it’s an adventure.

• • •

A heartfelt thank-you to our amazing sponsors: American Specialty Insurance, Amusement Entertainment Management, Birthday University, Foundations Entertainment University, Rhode Island Novelty, Rides-4-U, Roller, Semnox and TrainerTainment. Their continued support helps make Fun Across America possible.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.