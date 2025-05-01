Fun Across America – CJ Barrymore’s and The Breaking Point

From Family Fun to a Family Affair

It’s Not All Fun and Games

by Barry Zelickson

From thrilling amusement park rides to an all-out rage room experience, our latest Fun Across America adventure takes us to two wildly different entertainment destinations: CJ Barrymore’s in Clinton Township, Michigan, and The Breaking Point in Austin, Texas. These venues highlight the incredible diversity of entertainment across the U.S., offering everything from family-friendly fun to high-energy stress relief.

• • •

CJ Barrymore’s – Clinton Township, MI

For five decades, CJ Barrymore’s has been a must-visit destination for adrenaline-pumping excitement, family fun and all-around entertainment. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, this iconic amusement center continues to evolve, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge attractions that keep guests coming back year after year. (Read more in Matt Harding’s feature story on the location in the March 2025 issue.)

Nate was already pumped for this visit after watching countless viral videos of their three-story go-kart track – and he was eager to put the pedal to the metal. For me, this trip was a walk down memory lane. Rick Iceberg, president of CJ Barrymore’s, was one of the first industry professionals I met before opening my own entertainment facility. He taught me the importance of continuous innovation to keep guests engaged. Being back felt like coming home.

First-time visitors are often blown away by the sheer variety at CJ Barrymore’s. This isn’t just a family fun center – it’s an entertainment empire. From the moment you step in, the sound of go-karts whizzing by, laughter from mini-golf courses and the distant screams from the Soaring Eagle Zip Line set the stage for an action-packed day.

David Dalpizzol, VP of CJ Barrymore’s, gave us a guided tour of the massive 25-acre property, a far cry from its humble beginnings as a driving range surrounded by cornfields. “We’ve become a destination where people spend four to five hours here,” he explained—and as we explored, it was easy to see why.

There are thrills on every corner and for adrenaline junkies, the outdoor attractions are where it’s at:

• The Drop Tower delivers a stomach-lurching plunge that rivals major theme parks.

• The Loop Roller Coaster offers high-speed twists and turns for thrill-seekers.

• Three Go-Kart tracks satisfy every speed demon’s need for a friendly (or fierce) race.

For a classic family showdown, the bumper boats deliver splash-filled battles, while the Soaring Eagle Zip Line offers a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the park.

The fun doesn’t stop outdoors. Inside, CJ Barrymore’s features a massive arcade with nostalgic classics and cutting-edge virtual reality games. Whether you’re racking up tickets for prizes or dominating in laser tag, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

And let’s not forget bowling! Whether it’s traditional lanes or the wildly popular mini-bowling, knocking down pins while enjoying craft cocktails and shareable bites makes for the perfect group outing.

CJ Barrymore’s secret to success? Variety and constant innovation. Longtime visitors return for the mix of classic attractions that bring back memories and new experiences that keep things fresh. Whether it’s families making memories, friends enjoying friendly competition, or thrill-seekers chasing their next rush, CJ Barrymore’s continues to deliver endless fun.

Here’s to another 50 years of adventure!

• • •

The Breaking Point – Austin, TX

Hidden in the heart of Austin, The Breaking Point is anything but your typical entertainment venue. This family-owned hotspot specializes in pure, adrenaline-fueled destruction. Whether you’ve had a bad day or just want to channel your inner Office Space moment, this place is a smashing good time – literally.

The Breaking Point is run by the Fallwell family – Jamie, Jason, and their sons Evan and Tyler. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, they discovered rage rooms on a family outing and instantly knew they had found their calling. They scouted locations in San Antonio and Austin, and when they realized neither city had a rage room, they jumped at the opportunity. In April 2021, The Breaking Point opened its doors – and they haven’t stopped smashing since.

After signing the waiver (because let’s be real – this is controlled chaos), Nate suited up in full protective gear. Armed with a crowbar, he stepped into the rage room where an assortment of breakables – old TVs, glass bottles, plates, electronics, even furniture – awaited their fate.

With every shattering crash and satisfying smash, stress melted away, replaced with a rush of pure exhilaration. For some, it’s therapy. For others, it’s just wicked fun. Either way, it’s impossible to leave without a smile.

Jamie said that while they initially thought they were offering a fun and unique experience, they quickly realized they were providing emotional release and healing. “We see people walk in rough and gruff, and when they leave, it’s like a weight has lifted.” The Breaking Point isn’t just about breaking stuff, it’s about letting go.

Not into smashing? No problem! The Breaking Point offers other wildly entertaining experiences:

• Escape Room Madness – For our visit, the clown-themed escape room provided spine-tingling fun (and maybe triggered a few childhood fears).

• Splatter Room Creativity – Unleash your inner Jackson Pollock by flinging paint at canvases – and each other!

• Axe Throwing with a Twist – Not only can you hurl axes, but you can also throw knives and ninja stars. Be sure to check out The Fun Across America episode to see how Nate mastered these various throwing objects.

The Fallwells aren’t just passionate about destruction, they’re committed to sustainable practices (recycling broken materials) and building a space where people can truly be themselves. As Jason put it, “Working as a family takes this business to a whole new level because it is your livelihood, you feed your families off of it and it is super rewarding.” “We’ve met so many amazing people. This business is about more than just smashing things. It’s about community.”

Nate summed it up perfectly: Rage rooms aren’t just about destruction—they’re about release. Thanks to families like the Fallwells, these experiences are bringing fun, therapy, and unique experiences to life.

If you’re ever in Austin and need to let off some steam, grab a bat and get smashing – with no consequences!

• • •

Our visits to CJ Barrymore’s and The Breaking Point showcased two extremes of entertainment: one packed with family-friendly thrills and the other, family operated and offering cathartic chaos. Whether you’re racing go-karts, dominating arcade games or smashing stuff for stress relief, these destinations prove that America’s entertainment scene has something for everyone.

• • •

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.