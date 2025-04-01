Fun Across America – The Nemesis Club and Your 3rd Spot

Beyond the Ordinary

Unforgettable Adventures in Scottsdale & Atlanta

by Barry Zelickson

Some entertainment venues promise fun, while others deliver immersive and engaging experiences that stay with you long after you’ve walked out the door. That’s exactly what we found in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Atlanta, Ga. – two cities home to entertainment destinations that defy expectations.

On one side, there’s The Nemesis Club, a secretive, high-tech escape adventure hidden behind the unassuming doors of a vintage ice cream soda shop. On the other is Your 3rd Spot, a buzzing social playground where gourmet food, craft cocktails, and interactive games join forces to create the perfect night out.

While different in style but similar in ambition, both venues redefine what it means to “go out and have fun.”

• • •

Slick City Action Park – Peoria, AZ

Step inside The Soda Jerk Co., and you might think you’ve stumbled into a 1950s dreamland of chrome accents, vintage signage and a menu filled with fizzy, handcrafted sodas. But this charming ice cream parlor is just the first step in a much bigger adventure for those in the know.

When owners Kylee and Dustin Smith first opened The Soda Jerk, it was only meant to serve as a small complement to their true vision – The Nemesis Club. They expected to sell just a few milkshakes daily from the soda shop. Instead, thanks to national recognition from Good Morning America and a spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in America, The Soda Jerk took on a life of its own. (Want a taste? Check out the Fun Across America YouTube channel to see some of their amazing, over-the-top treats.)

But the real magic happens when you step beyond the soda counter. A quiet exchange, a moment of secrecy, and suddenly, a hidden passage slides open, revealing the entrance to The Nemesis Club, a covert world of mystery, adventure and mind-bending escape missions.

According to co-owner Dustin Smith, “The premise of The Nemesis Club is that heroes, villains, spies, double agents and mad scientists all put aside their differences here. Instead of fighting in the real world, they create challenges for each other.” And what challenges they are! Nate’s first mission was to track down the Mogollon Monster (Arizona’s version of Bigfoot) one of the three immersive experiences (the others are Evil Robots and Henchmen’s Heist).

From the moment we entered, it was clear this wasn’t just another escape room. The Hollywood-quality set design, pulsing soundtrack and interactive technology made every puzzle feel like a scene in an action movie. It was thrilling, immersive, and – most importantly – completely unforgettable.

The first thing that differentiates the venue is the deep, story-driven missions. Instead of standard lock-and-key puzzles, The Nemesis Club crafts full-fledged adventures where guests feel like characters in a movie. The Hollywood-level set design creates intricately designed rooms with film-quality sets and effects. The tech-infused challenges have AI-driven clues, interactive gadgets and seamless storytelling, which take this escape experience to the next level. And, of course, the hidden entrance! The adventure starts before the game begins as guests enter through a nostalgic soda shop, setting the perfect stage for the mystery ahead.

If you’re an escape room enthusiast looking to have your mind blown, an adventure seeker wanting to step into a real-life action movie, a couple on a date night, or a group of friends looking for a night out with a thrilling twist, The Nemesis Club is a must-visit.

• • •

Your 3rd Spot – Atlanta, GA

In Atlanta is Your 3rd Spot, a massive 30,000-sq.-ft. venue that blends a social club, gaming lounge and culinary experience into one seamless destination. We kicked off our visit with Stuart Rogers, Director of Culinary Innovation, who described Your 3rd Spot as “a large-scale entertainment venue designed for community and connection. We have a small plates menu, an amazing craft cocktail program and basically, an adult wonderland.”

The magic began the moment we walked in. With champagne in hand, bells ringing and hosts introducing us like VIP guests, it was clear this wasn’t your typical night out.

Before diving into the games, we had to explore the menu. Let’s just say, this is not your average bar food. Our lineup included crispy tuna rice, stracciatella ravioli, Prince Edward Island oysters, crispy pork belly fried rice, a burrata and Georgia peach salad, and roasted shiitake mushroom pizza. To top it off, every first-time visitor gets a signature cocktail tree – a curated tasting of five top cocktails to help guests find their favorite.

Nate summed it up best: “No lie, this may be the best food and drink selection we’ve ever had on one of our adventures.” He even joked about flying Stuart out to cater his next birthday party – high praise indeed!

Of course, Your 3rd Spot isn’t just about food – it’s about fun. The venue boasts over 85 games and activities, including bowling, electronic darts, cornhole, arcade games, curling, shuffleboard, tabletop games, giant Jenga and more. The experience extends outdoors with a 4,000-sq.-ft. patio packed with activities, and to make things even more exciting, there’s a spiral slide that takes guests from the upstairs mezzanine straight to the patio. No stairs needed!

And just when we thought we’d seen it all, we discovered a hidden gem: a dance party waiting room near the restrooms, activated by a special button – because why not turn an ordinary moment into something unexpectedly fun?!

There’s a lot that makes Your 3rd Spot unique. First, there’s the mix of classic and modern games from shuffleboard to high-tech interactive experiences, ensuring there’s something for every level of competition. Then there’s the innovative food and drink menu and socially designed spaces offering both lively group areas and more intimate settings. Finally, a community-driven membership model is built to foster connections and encourage return visits.

Your 3rd Spot is just right for young professionals and social groups, foodie and cocktail lovers, and both casual and competitive gamers. It isn’t just a game bar or a restaurant, it’s a destination designed for connection. Whether you come with friends, want to make new ones, or just want to enjoy the atmosphere, there’s no rush or pressure; there’s just pure, customizable fun.

• • •

There’s entertainment, and then there’s experience – the kind that takes you somewhere new, ignites your imagination, and leaves you with stories to tell. The Nemesis Club delivers cinematic, heart-pounding storytelling. Your 3rd Spot creates an environment where fun, food, and connection seamlessly blend.

Different? Absolutely. But if you’re always looking for something beyond the ordinary, both destinations should be on your list. So, which experience will you try first?

In closing, thank you to our sponsors: American Specialty Insurance, Amusement Entertainment Management, Birthday University, Foundations Entertainment University, Rhode Island Novelty, Rides-4-U, Roller, Semnox and TrainerTainment.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.