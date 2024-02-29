Fun Across America – Arcade Adventures

Arcade Adventures

Exploring the Entertainment Extravaganza at GameTime & In The Game

by Barry Zelickson

Arcade centers have become vibrant hubs of entertainment, and two companies leading the way in redefining arcade experiences are GameTime and In The Game. Join us on a journey through their immersive locations for an unforgettable blend of gaming, dining, and more.

GameTime – Kissimmee, FL

General Manager Dustin Gatward, introduced GameTime in Kissimmee, Florida, as an entertainment venue that goes beyond the traditional arcade. With over 100 exciting games, a scratch kitchen and a full-service restaurant, GameTime transforms arcade entertainment into a complete experience. Located in the heart of an entertainment district, the Kissimmee venue caters to both vacationing families and local guests.

Contrary to the stereotype of fun centers being for young kids, GameTime aims to please all ages. From circus games for little ones to mini-bowling, a roller coaster simulator and more, there’s something for everyone. Fun Across America host Nate Reinhart and I had a blast playing the King Kong of Skull Island VR game – so much so, we recommend that everyone try it! The good times extend to a full-service dining experience for lunch and dinner, and a lively sports bar with over 60 HDTV screens.

What makes this even more special is that you can enjoy this same amount of fun at any of their locations including their Happy Hour or their “Play with your Food” promotions that include a play card with a meal, available at all six Florida locations including Daytona, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Miami, Ocoee (Orlando) and Tampa.

In The Game – Orlando, FL & Crestwood, IL

In The Game is one of the great brands owned and operated by the Family Entertainment Group, LLC (FEG). (FEG also owns and operates the Bonkers and Max Action Arena brands.) Our host, Nate, had fun exploring both of their locations in Florida and Illinois. In The Game – Orlando is a 7,000-sq.-ft. facility with attractions, arcade games, mirror maze and a 7D dark ride, located in ICON Park, a 20-acre entertainment complex with over 50 other attractions, shops and restaurants.

Randy Schneider, director of food and beverage, highlighted the family-friendly environment. As he explained, “It’s all about a fun, clean environment for parents to bring their kids or for adults to hang out.” Since this location is in Orlando he says, “We have people coming from all over the world, all different cultures and all different ages.” Whether it is a family with children or a group of adults coming here for a convention, In the Game has them covered.

Another great aspect of this location is their dedication and support to causes such as Give The Kids The World Village (learn more about this great organization from our FAA video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECnGZh3YwW8). In The Game donates games, technical support and their time, giving back to this important cause and others.

Next, we went to Crestwood, Illinois, to visit a long-legacy location that FEG acquired and converted into In The Game Hollywood Park. It’s not “just” an arcade, but stands out as a large indoor/outdoor, full-fledged family entertainment center. Nate was met by National Coordinator of Talent Randy Ireland for a walk-through of their large offering of outdoor attractions, including a giant fun slide, themed mini-golf, Himalaya amusement ride and electric go-karts. Inside, the fun continues with games, mini-bowling, bumper cars and a Sky Tykes ropes course.

Nate’s exploration also delved into their scrumptious culinary offerings. As Ireland explained, “When you go to a family entertainment center you are expecting fair food. It’s not the reason that you come there.” But at In The Game, “We want you to sit down and eat a burger here and then come back for that burger again.” In The Game aims to redefine expectations by offering a menu crafted by an executive chef. Whether it’s burgers, pizza or seasonal delights, In The Game ensures that dining is as much a part of the entertainment experience as the games themselves.

• • •

It was clear to Nate that FEG and its In The Game brand is all about fun and entertainment and he plans to go back for the winter pizza dough, as well as the vacuum he saw in their redemption store.

Three locations, two companies and countless ways to be entertained. Join the adventure and discover the unique spins GameTime and In The Game bring to the world of arcades. For a great visual treat, follow Fun Across America’s host as he takes viewers through these exciting locations and many more at Fun Across America’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@funacrossamerica.

We would also like to extend a special thank you to our partners at TrainerTain­ment (trainertainment.net), who not only support our efforts to create this fun content, but also have the coaching services to elevate your place of fun to the next level.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.