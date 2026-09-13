Frontgrid’s Volcano Island Takes Flight at IAAPA Europe

Frontgrid will be at IAAPA Expo Europe (Sept. 22-24) in booth S837 with their new Volcano Island flight experience.

It sends flyers swooping over a volcanic island, as you might expect. They dodge rock formations, waterfalls, tunnels and lava. Players can land on ocean targets and respawn to do it again.

The newest addition to Frontgrid’s Paradrop content library, it debuted at their first installation in the Netherlands.

You can click here to meet CEO Matt Wells at the show or visit www.frontgrid.co.uk to learn more.