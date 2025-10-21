Frontgrid at IAAPA, Booth #1765

Frontgrid will show off their new Containerised Pod in booth #1765 at the upcoming IAAPA Expo, held Nov. 18-21. They say the product is “engineered to sit within a shipping container” but have “the same adrenaline-fueled immersive experience as ParadropVR.”
The ParadropVR flying experiences combine motion-based engineering and VR content that takes guests through various cityscapes and landscapes.
Learn more at www.frontgrid.co.uk and click here to book a meeting with the company’s CEO Matt Wells at the trade show.