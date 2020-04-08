From Rock Walls to Protective Face Shields

Extreme Engineering, an attractions maker that can typically be found making rock climbing walls and ziplines (and a whole lot more), has temporarily switched to face shields to help medical professionals more safely fight COVID-19.

They’ve created the “Extreme PPE Shield,” which is available to order through their parts department (916-663-1560 ext. 221). Each shield is fully adjustable, and Extreme Engineering is able to send them out quickly, even on large volume orders.

“Our company is offering the Extreme PPE Shield as a donation opportunity, allowing people to order and send the PPE shields to any person or organization they desire,” said Phil Wilson, the company’s executive vice president. “We even include free, standard-ground shipping in the continental U.S. on all donation orders. Extreme Engineering is also donating a percentage of proceeds to UNICEF. Questions and order inquiries can be directed to the parts sales manager at [email protected].