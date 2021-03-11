Frogger Becoming TV Competition Series

The classic 1980s video game Frogger is getting a modern-day competitions series upgrade, Variety recently reported.

To be featured on the NBC streaming service Peacock, the hourlong show will feature 12 obstacle courses that are physically demanding challenges based on the original video game, plus some other nostalgic favorites.

“These challenges range from dodging traffic to leaping over snapping alligators to hopping over hungry hippos,” the report noted. “However, the show is not solely physical: contestants will also have their strategy and problem-solving smarts tested with these challenges.”