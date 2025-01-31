Free Play Bar Arcade Set for Third Location

After some delays, Free Play Bar Arcade in Taunton, Mass., is scheduled to open by the end of the month, followed by a big grand opening ceremony in early March, according to the Fall River Reporter.

The small chain also has locations in Providence, R.I., and Worcester, Mass. The Taunton venue will feature a 105-game arcade, full bar, pizza, karaoke and live music or DJs on the weekends. Though the arcade is 21-and-up, Saturday and Sunday “Family Days” are open to birthday parties and more.

All the video games at Free Play – as the name suggests – are free to play; the establishment charges a $7 cover fee on weekdays and $12 on weekends.

Learn more at www.freeplaybar.com.