Free Online Workshop Aims to Help FEC Biz

Digital Mind Meld just announced an initiative to help struggling entertainment centers deliver food and fun to their communities in these difficult times. The goal is to encourage amusement industry vendors to step up and help entertainment centers focus on solutions.

“Instead of living in fear or hoping things will get better soon, we all need to shift our behaviors and mindsets to solve one problem at a time,” said CEO Yosuke Carter. “There are a lot of smart, savvy and passionate vendors in the amusement industry. If we work together to help entertainment centers in the darkest hour, we can lead the way to recovery more quickly.”

Carter added that the focus needs to be on innovative ways to “inject cash to entertainment centers while giving hope to families around the world,” bringing the vendor community and other businesses together to discuss ideas and implement them to stop the spread of coronavirus and to shift mindsets and behaviors “from self-preservation to contributing to the well-being of the community.” Learn more at www.digitalmindmeld.com/delivery.