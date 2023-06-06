Fred Cohen Passes On

Championship LLC shared the sad news that its president Fred Cohen died suddenly, but peacefully, of natural causes on June 5 at age 65.
Originally from Philadelphia, Fred raised his children in Illinois and later lived in Arizona. He’s survived by his loving wife Dhana, children Bari and Howard Shore, Austin Feldman and Spencer Cohen, as well as his grandchildren Brandon and Dean Shore, and his sister Jan Weiss. He was the son of the late Irving and Lorna Cohen and brother to the late Debbie and Dennis O’Neal.
Shared his daughter Bari on Facebook: “There are no words to describe our grief…He was an idol to many and a hero to his family. I love you so much, Daddy. You were a blessing to everyone whose life you touched.”
“Fred was more than simply president at Championship,” said the company’s vice president of purchasing Seth Novoselsky. “He was a dynamo and a force of nature whose mind was always working and whose creativity and vision had a lasting impact on the billiard business and on those with whom he worked and interacted. We will all miss his leadership, humor and generosity.”