Fred Cohen Passes On

Championship LLC shared the sad news that its president Fred Cohen died suddenly, but peacefully, of natural causes on June 5 at age 65.

Originally from Philadelphia, Fred raised his children in Illinois and later lived in Arizona. He’s survived by his loving wife Dhana, children Bari and Howard Shore, Austin Feldman and Spencer Cohen, as well as his grandchildren Brandon and Dean Shore, and his sister Jan Weiss. He was the son of the late Irving and Lorna Cohen and brother to the late Debbie and Dennis O’Neal.

Shared his daughter Bari on Facebook: “There are no words to describe our grief…He was an idol to many and a hero to his family. I love you so much, Daddy. You were a blessing to everyone whose life you touched.”

“Fred was more than simply president at Championship,” said the company’s vice president of purchasing Seth Novoselsky. “He was a dynamo and a force of nature whose mind was always working and whose creativity and vision had a lasting impact on the billiard business and on those with whom he worked and interacted. We will all miss his leadership, humor and generosity.”

A funeral service will be held to honor Fred’s life at 10:30 a.m. this Friday, June 9, at Shirat Hayam (700 North Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406). The service will serve as a tribute to the beautiful memories and lasting impact Fred had on those around him. (Championship LLC will be closed this Friday, June 9, for the services.)

Contributions in his memory may be made to: Apraxia Kids, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; Maccabi USA, 1511 Walnut St., Suite 401, Philadelphia, PA 19102; or Cong. Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, 2909 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.