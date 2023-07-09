Fowling Coming to KC

No, that’s not a typo. Fowling, a game that combines bowling and football, will be the star of the show at The Fowling Warehouse Kansas City, set to open in the Missouri city this fall.

According to Fox4KC, there will be 16 fowling lanes, TVs and a full bar. Fowling is played with a group of people split into two teams. Two sets of bowling pins are lined up on each end of the fowling lane and each team takes turns throwing a football to knock down all 10 of the opponent’s pins.

The Fowling Warehouse already has several locations around the country. Learn more at www.fowlingwarehouse.com.