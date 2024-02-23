Foundations Unveils Guest Operators for Vegas Class

Foundations Entertainment University has announced guest operators Guy Kitchell (Thrill Factory) and Zach Johnson (Rev’d Up Fun) will be among the leaders hosting their upcoming event in Las Vegas from March 18-19.

Kitchell and Johnson join Jerry Merola (Amusement Entertainment Management), Doug Wilkerson (Dynamic Designs), Sherry Howell (CenterEdge Software), Frank Price (FL Price), and other industry speakers at the two-day workshop.

Tuition costs $199, including the $25 registration fee, and offers free admission to Amusement Expo and includes breakfast and lunch both days. Click here to sign up.