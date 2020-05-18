Foundations University Postpones Until August

The next Foundations University class has been rescheduled for Aug. 25-27 in Orlando. “With businesses beginning to open up now around the country, we are hopeful that life will feel more ‘normal’ by giving ourselves an extra month to schedule our next Foundations,” organizers reported.

Early bird registration is good through Aug. 1 at $395. Regular registration is good through Aug. 22, priced at $495. The seminar program is billed as "the complete blueprint for success, growth and profit in the entertainment industry." Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.