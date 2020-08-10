Foundations University Going Virtual for 2020

For the rest of 2020, Foundations Entertainment University will hold no in-person events due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19. Instead, they will conduct two virtual classes at a cost of $50 per person on Sept. 22-23 and Dec. 8-9.

If there are potential attendees that you’d like to give a scholarship to, contact event manager Jackie Zilligen at [email protected]. Jackie is also requesting feedback about other virtual Foundations events that’ve been held this year to see what works and what doesn’t.

Click here to register for the virtual September event, or learn more about the upcoming programs at www.foundationsuniversity.com.