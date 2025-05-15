Foundations U: Next Class in Florida

Foundations Entertainment University will hold their summer seminar from July 22-23 in Fort Myers, Florida. Click here to register.

Attendees will get two full days of educational presentations and networking opportunities. The event includes site visits, dinner and fun at HeadPinz Entertainment Center and FastTrax Fort Myers, which is set to open in July.

One session will be led by Pat Ciniello, the industry icon and owner of both locations. The Foundations event also has a trade show featuring top industry vendors and all meals will be included. Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.