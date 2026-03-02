Foundations: Speakers, Full Agenda Now Online

Just a reminder for folks also attending Amusement Expo… Foundations Entertainment University will run from March 16-17 in Las Vegas and feature 20-plus industry expert speakers, including special guest operators Eric Shirley and Frankie Williams (owners of High Tides and Good Vibes in North Carolina), as well as Jerry Merola, Frank W. Price, Sherry Howell and Douglas Wilkerson.

Among the seminars are “How to Engage, Reward & Retain Your Customers,” “The Guest Experience Formula,” and “Setting the Stage for Group Event Sales.”

Click here for the full agenda and go to www.foundationsuniversity.com for related info.