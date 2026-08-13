Foundations Seminar Goes Through Nashville

Continuing their 25th year, Foundations Entertainment University recently hosted their latest event in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing together a group of new developers and experienced operators for two days of “education, networking and industry insight.”

More than 25 industry experts shared knowledge on all facets of opening and expanding a successful entertainment venue – from feasibility, design, marketing and operations to perfecting the guest experience.

There was an operator interview led by Jerry Merola with Charlie Tiantawach, CEO of the hosting Hooky Entertainment. (The company’s Nashville Yards location marks their 18th venue in the U.S.)

The final Foundations of 2026 will be in Columbus, Ohio, from Oct. 13-14.

Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.