Foundations Road Trip Next Week, Jan 20-21

In a special edition of Foundations Entertainment University, the educational event is hitting the road and bringing to you two real-life examples of how entertainment centers can be launched during this “new normal,” organizers say. Foundations faculty and product experts will share their knowledge and reactions as they “explore the intricacies of each operation.”

First, they’ll stop at Fourth Dimension Fun Center in Frederick, Md., a ground-up build that launched in December. Second, they’ll head to Xtreme Play Adventure Park in Danbury, Conn., which opened this month. The road trip stops will be made into live virtual seminars, which are available for free.

“We will detail, compare and contrast the development challenges that each operator has faced, along with their solutions and strategies for launch,” Foundations said. “Our topic list will include each operator’s vision for the facility, how they crafted the business case, and how they navigated the real estate selection process.

“We will also address the philosophy behind selecting consumer targets, attraction portfolio selection, and overall facility design/theme. Finally, we’ll turn our attention to each venue’s operating protocols, including its use of technology and its commitment to hiring and training an engaging staff.”

Take advantage of the knowledge and click here to register now or visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for more information.