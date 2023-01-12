Foundations Releases 2023 Schedule, Starting at Expo

Foundations Entertainment University has released their 2023 seminar schedule. In their 21st year, the program is meant for new project developers or current operators.

First, they’ll hold their seminar in conjunction with the Amusement Expo in Las Vegas at the Westgate Hotel from March 27-28 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Their second seminar of the year will be held in Nashville from July 18-19; their third will be held in Houston from Oct. 17-18. More details are available by emailing event director Jackie Zilligen at [email protected]or by visiting www.foundationsuniversity.com.