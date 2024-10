Foundations Entertainment University’s upcoming seminar in Fort Myers, Fla., will run from Oct. 8-9 at the Luminary Hotel – Autograph Collection. Click here to register if you haven’t already.

The seminar includes a site visit to HeadPinz Entertainment Center and an interview with the venue’s owner Pat Ciniello.

The intensive educational event runs from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Day 1 and from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Day 2. Click here for a detailed agenda.