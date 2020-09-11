Foundations Offers Free Virtual Learning Program This Month

If you’ve ever wanted to know what Foundations Entertainment University is all about, now’s your chance to find out…and do so without spending a dime! Organizers have announced that its “Moving the Industry Forward,” taking place from Tuesday, Sept. 22, to Thursday, Sept. 24 (from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day), is being offered free of charge. To sign up, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration.

Foundations is a seminar program in its 18th year and boasts that it’s graduated over 1,500 students from 300+ FECs. Writes organizers, “Unlike every other program in this industry, our goal is to deliver the complete blueprint from start to finish of how an entertainment venue can be developed for a new person entering the industry or for an existing operator wishing to expand their business. We are the only program that delivers the right combination of seasoned speakers with a track record of success in this industry decade after decade. Our speaking group has successfully developed more facilities than any other speaking group out there. Foundations is your opportunity to be trained by and create lasting relationships with a successful group of industry professionals.”

The speaker and topics being featured in this upcoming Foundations program are:

JERRY MEROLA, AEM

Testing Market Feasibility & Developing Your Business Case

Taking the Guesswork Out of Project Financing

Performance Monitoring

DOUG WILKERSON, Studio 41b/Dynamic Designs

The Design Process

7 Keys to a Great FEC Design

FRANK PRICE, FL Price/Birthday University

Ferreting Out Personality

What Is An Experience Destination and How Do I Get There?

KEVIN WILLIAMS, KWP Limited

XR Immersive Entertainment Future

FEC Operational Tech Solutions

SHERYL BINDELGLASS, Sheryl Golf

Fast Track to Group Sales/Additional Revenue Sources

Grandest Grand Opening

JOSEPH CAMAROTA, Alpha Omega Amusements

FECs, Games & Redemption Prize Center Design

RUSS VAN NATTA, Creative Works

Select and Size Your Attractions

JIM HOWELL, Perky’s Pizza

Food & Beverage in FECs — Moving F&B Forward

BOB KRAUSE, United Play Systems

How to Market Your FEC in 2020

RAND WRIGHT, SafePark USA

A Hiring Decision vs. A Buying Decision