Foundations: Oct. 13-14

Last call, folks! Foundations Entertainment University will be in Columbus, Ohio, for their final seminar of the year from Oct. 13-14 at the AAMA’s FEC of the Year Star Lanes Polaris.

Attendees will get a tour of the facility and two full days of educational presentations (more than 20 industry speakers!), networking events and vendors.

“Today’s entertainment operators must deliver memorable guest experiences while making smart decisions about development, staffing, technology, marketing and day-to-day operations,” said Jerry Merola, executive director of Foundations University and managing partner of Amusement Entertainment Management. “Foundations gives attendees direct access to experienced professionals who understand these challenges and can offer practical guidance based on real-world experience.”

Registration is available at: www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration.