Foundations Next Week Featuring Industry Experts

Pat Ciniello of QubicaAMF, HeadPinz Entertainment and FastTrax has joined the extensive lineup of guest speakers and industry experts at the upcoming Foundations Entertainment University, set for July 22-23 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ciniello will be interviewed by AEM’s Jerry Merola. Among other speakers are Frank Price of FL Price, Russ Van Natta of Creative Works, Danielle Hardin of Party Center Software and Devon Clark of Funovation.

Click here to register (the cost is $199) and click here to see the detailed agenda.

As always, you can visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for more information.