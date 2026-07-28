Foundations: Next Seminar Oct. 13-14

The third and final Foundations Entertainment University event of the year is scheduled for Oct. 13-14 at the Hilton Columbus Polaris in Columbus, Ohio. Organizers said registration includes a back-of-house tour of Star Lanes Polaris, the AAMA FEC of the Year.

Attendees will hear from more than 20 industry speakers, get one-on-one networking opportunities with suppliers and participate in two full days of educational presentations.

Click here to book a room at the host hotel at preferred rates (through Sept. 12). To register, or for more information, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration.