Foundations Kicking Off 25th Year March 16-17

Foundations Entertainment University, now in its 25th year, will have its first event of 2026 March 16-17 in Las Vegas. The education program is offered in conjunction with the Amusement Expo. Attendees get free admission to the trade show floor.

The two-day curriculum includes hands-on training for both new FEC developers and seasoned operators and covers “all aspects of market and financial feasibility, planning, design, financing, development, marketing and managing a location-based entertainment business for long-term success,” organizers wrote.