Foundations Hosts Biggest Class Yet in Las Vegas

The Foundations Entertainment University seminar in Las Vegas from March 17-18 was their largest class in 23 years, organizers report. Attendees gathered from across the country to gain valuable insights into the FEC industry.
A special highlight of the event was an operator interview featuring Tim and Tammy Homer, owners of Flight 509 Entertainment Center in Spokane, Wash., who shared their journey of building and operating a successful FEC.
The next FEU classes will be held July 22-23 in Fort Myers, Fla., and Oct. 7-8 in Houston. Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.