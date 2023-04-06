Foundations Hosts 60th Program During Vegas Expo

Timed to coincide with Amusement Expo and held in the Westgate, the organizers of Foundations Education University (FEU) just held its 60th program March 27-28 with both new location developers and existing operators in attendance for the two days of networking and education.

Over 20 industry-expert speakers participated in the Vegas program with topics covering the process of opening or expanding an entertainment facility. The organizers wrote that a highlight of the program was the operator interview led by Jerry Merola with Dr. Jim Bonheur from Xtreme Play Adrenaline Park in Danbury, Ct. “Jerry and Jim discussed the ups and downs of opening a new entertainment center right in the middle of Covid,” said a Foundations rep. “Not only is Xtreme Play thriving today but they are giving back to their community with heartwarming dedication.”

FEU invites industry newbies and veterans to learn more about upcoming 2023 events: Nashville July 18-19 and Houston Oct. 17-18. For more information, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com or email [email protected].