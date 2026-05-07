Foundations Heading to Nashville in July

Save the dates! From July 14-15, Foundations Entertainment University will have their two-day educational seminar program covering all aspects of entertainment center operations – from planning and design to development and management.

The event will be at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs at 700 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

There will be dozens of presentations and a site visit for a behind-the-scenes look at the brand-new Hooky Entertainment.

More details will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, click here to get an early start on registration and visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for more.