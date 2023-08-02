Foundations Headed to Houston

The next Foundations Entertainment University will be in Houston this Oct. 17-18 at the Houston CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods Village. A full agenda is not yet available, but is coming soon. You can still click hereto register now.
The two-day educational seminar – now in its 21st year – covers all aspects of FECs, bowling, laser tag and other entertainment venues.
For new operators and season veterans alike, the schedule goes over market and financial feasability, planning, design, financing, development, marketing and more. Visit their website at www.foundationsuniversity.com for more details.