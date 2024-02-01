Foundations Entertainment University Updates Calendar

FEU 2024 will have three courses throughout the year, in March, July and October. The first will be held concurrently with Amusement Expo from March 18-19 in Las Vegas at the Westgate Hotel. Click here to register now.

Foundations will also host its seminars July 23-24 in San Antonio, Texas, and Oct. 8-9 at a location to be determined.

Now in their 22nd year, Foundations calls itself the “key seminar for new project developers and current operators.”