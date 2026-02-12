Foundations Entertainment University Agenda Out Now

Coinciding with Amusement Expo, from March 16-17, is Foundations Entertainment University. Now in its 25th year, organizers of the intensive two-day industry workshops have released the event’s agenda.

Special guest operators include Eric Shirley and Frankie Williams, the owners of High Tides and Good Vibes, a new 40,000-sq.-ft. entertainment venue in North Carolina. They’ll join AEM’s Jerry Merola for an interview on March 17 from 11:10 a.m.-noon.

Other speakers and guest companies include Safepark USA, Doug Wilkerson (Dynamic Designs), Thrill Builders, DFX Sound Vision, Venue Industries, QubicaAMF, Frank Price (FL Price), Patch Retention, Sherry Howell (CenterEdge Software), Proctor Companies, Creative Works, Triotech, Laser Tag by Zone, iPlayCo, Valo Motion, Redemption Plus, Betson, LASERTRON, Semnox, Party Center Software.