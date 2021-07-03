Foundations Entertainment Live in Houston July 27-28

If you’re developing a fun center or other related facility, you’re in for a treat from July 27-28 in Houston, where Foundations Entertainment University will hold a live and in person educational event. Click here to register.
The Foundations seminar features two full days of workshops, including one-on-one conversations with industry experts. There will also be a tour of Houston’s new Palace Social and a “think tank” session with their ownership team.
The $199 tuition cost includes the $25 registration fee. If you can’t make it, Foundations will also host an event Oct. 12-13 in Phoenix. More information is available at www.foundationsuniversity.com.