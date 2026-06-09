Foundations Entertainment Gives FEC Glimpse in Nashville

The industry’s long-running educational program Foundations Entertainment University will be July 14-15 in Nashville. The two-day event’s highlight is a back-of-house tour of Hooky Entertainment, a new cinema entertainment center at Nashville Yards.

The company’s CEO, Charlie Tiantawach, will share his views on what it takes to develop and operate a premium brand within a major metropolitan market.

Other sessions promise information and best practices on developing and operating entertainment venues.

To register and learn more about why 3,000-plus have attended the event in the past 25 years, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration.