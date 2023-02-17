Foundations Announces Speakers for Vegas Event

Foundations Entertainment University, now in its 21st year, will hold another seminar event from March 27-28 in Las Vegas. With their $149 registration, attendees will also get free admission to Amusement Expo.

Guest operator James Bonheur, the owner and CEO of Xtreme Play Adrenaline Park, will share his four-year journey in the session “Building Success from Scratch.” Also on hand will be Jerry Merola of Amusement Entertainment Management, Frank Price of FL Price Birthday University, Doug Wilkerson of Dynamic Designs and Jackie Zilligen, Foundations’ event director.

More than 20 industry experts are set to speak. Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com.