Fort Worth Amusement Biz Closing After 35 Years

Tornado Terry’s Family Amusement Center in Fort Worth, Texas, will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Aug. 1 and permanently close shortly thereafter on Aug. 9, WFAA reported. They cited the closure was due to a decrease in visitors.
The center will hold an auction for all of their game cabinets on Aug. 2. They’re also selling commemorative tokens to any customers that want a physical remembrance of the arcade.
Visit their Facebook page to learn about the auction and more: www.facebook.com/tornadoterrys.