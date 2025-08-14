Former Wyoming Lawmaker Gets Integrity Award

Pace-O-Matic and its founder, Michael Pace, have presented former Wyoming legislator, the Honorable Tom Walters, with an Integrity Award. The award was given to Walters on July 18 in Cheyenne.

The Integrity Award recognizes individuals in the amusement industry or related fields who exemplify the highest standards of integrity. “Recipients are those who consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors,” the company said.

Walters served in the Wyoming House of Representatives for 12 years. In that time, Pace noted that he built a reputation as a “staunch defender of small business rights and our military service members.” Walters also became the main champion for skill game regulation in the General Assembly and was instrumental in passing legislation in 2020. Creating a regulatory framework for skill games in Wyoming has established an important blueprint for legislation in other states.

“The Integrity Award is not just about what one achieves but how they achieve it, Pace explained. “For Tom, as a former member of the Wyoming General Assembly, this means standing up for sound policy proposals, even when they may not have been popular among other lawmakers. It means putting the needs of Wyomingites above status-quo politics, and it means doing the right thing and leading with integrity. Without his leadership, we surely would not be standing here today.”

Pace said that Walters took up the skill game cause, understanding that this was an issue that greatly impacts local businesses and crucial veteran organizations.

“I want to thank Michael and Karmin Pace for this wonderful award, and to all of you here tonight for joining us in beautiful Cheyenne,” Walters at the ceremony. “Acting with integrity has always been important to me, not just while serving in office but in life. Integrity is one of the foundations of the Code of the West, and something Wyomingites specifically take pride in. So, it’s an honor to be here and to be recognized.”

Mark Twain once famously said, “Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” The Integrity Award is intended to celebrate those who live by that example. The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art, featuring a clear, luminous structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two are alike.

This is the second Integrity Award that has been presented by the company, with the first recognizing Larry Hilimire of Staunton Automatics in New York.