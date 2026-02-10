Former Trampoline Park Director Goes to VenueSumo

Jamie Turnbow is now vice president of the Americas for VenueSumo, an all-in-one venue management software platform for the attractions and leisure industry.

Turnbow was previously in senior operational roles at Altitude Trampoline Park and Sky Zone, where she led large, multi-site portfolios across the United States.

“Jamie has lived and breathed the day-to-day realities of running large, high-volume family entertainment venues,” said Alex White, the director at VenueSumo. “She understands exactly what matters most to operators on the ground. That experience is invaluable as we continue to scale globally and serve our customers.”

Learn more at www.venuesumo.com.