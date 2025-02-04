Former Southwyck Lanes Now Incredibowl in Toledo

The old Southwyck Lanes in Toledo, Ohio, is now Incredibowl, having undergone a multi-million-dollar transformation, according to WTVG.

Owner Michael Ducat reported that the nearly 70,000-sq.-ft. facility was renovated from top to bottom. There are now 40 lanes at Incredibowl, including eight VIP lanes, plus a massive arcade, laser tag arena and a bar-restaurant.

For sports viewing, there are 48 65” TVs, plus a 9×12 video wall atop the sports bar. Darts, pool tables and shuffleboard are also all on tap.

See more at www.facebook.com/incredibowltoledo.