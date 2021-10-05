Former Mountasia Fun Center Reopening This Fall as MB2

Mountasia Family Fun Center, the Santa Clarita, California, venue that closed during the pandemic, is under new ownership and is now called MB2 Entertainment.

According to KHTS, Chris and Martine Brooks as well as Will and Stefanee Miller purchased the location and will renovate the entire park, updating existing attractions and adding new ones. “We wanted to create a spot with a little bit of everything for everyone,” Chris Brooks said. “My partner and I know raceways, but with our new venture, we wanted to build a one-stop shop for entertainment that everyone can enjoy.”

There will be more than 65 arcade games, axe throwing, mini-golf, go-karts and drift racing, bumper boats, a golf simulator and more.