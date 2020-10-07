Former Laser Quest Reopening as LaserMaxx

While Laser Quest may have recently closed all its locations, other businesses are swooping in so that laser tag isn’t completely gone from those areas. LaserMaxx Ottawa is the latest of those, taking over the former Laser Quest space in the Canadian capital.

“We are excited with this opening in Ottawa,” said Marcel Röhrs, founder and owner of LaserMaxx Lasergames. “We are happy to be able to continue the tradition of laser tag in Ottawa, albeit with a different name and a different laser tag system.”

LaserMaxx has laser tag arenas in more than 50 countries, according to Ottawa Matters. Learn more about them at www.lasermaxxcanada.com.