Former Church is Now Retro Arcade Near Pittsburgh

A former Catholic church in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, is now Church Arcade, filled with more than 100 classic arcade games and pinball machines, WTAE reported.
One of its managing partners, Michael Hovraluck, said, “Obviously, an arcade is not a place of worship, but it is still a place that people can come and spend time together.”
The business opened on Jan. 31.
The company’s website, www.thechurcharcade.com, notes that they “preserved most of the original architecture – stained glass, vaulted ceilings and altars – but re-imagined with arcade and pinball machines and lighting, creating a completely unique atmosphere.”