Former CEC CEO McKillips Takes Top Job at Topgolf

David McKillips, the former CEO of Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment, has taken up the CEO role at Topgolf, effective Feb. 23. The company reported that he’ll “oversee Topgolf’s strategic vision and growth” and lead the company’s portfolio of “more than 100 entertainment venues and industry-leading Toptracer technology.”

McKillips has more than 30 years of experience in the family entertainment, theme park, and media industries.

“Topgolf is a brand I’ve long admired – one that brings people together through unforgettable shared experiences no matter their level of interest in the game of golf,” McKillips explained. “I’m honored to lead such a talented team that has and continues to expand the player experience through unrivaled hospitality and innovative sports technology.”

His experience also includes time in leadership roles at Six Flags Entertainment.