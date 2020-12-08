Former Bowling Alley Site Becoming New Palace Social

A new entertainment center in Houston will pop up next spring at the location of a former bowling alley. Palace Social – named in homage to the iconic Palace Lanes that was there for decades – will be a 27,000-sq.-ft. complex featuring an arcade, laser tag arena, esports lounge, full-service bar and eight bowling lanes.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the bowling alley closed in 2016 and the property had gone unused since.

“We are excited with the team assembled to bring this project to life, one that will make a positive impact on the community as a gathering space for all ages,” said Billy Forney, Palace Social’s managing partner. “We are fortunate to be working with the best minds in the business to create a truly unique and fun experience in a historic location with a high level of nostalgia for Houstonians. Palace Social will draw on elements of the past while firmly establishing itself as a brand-new concept sure to create memories for new generations to come.”

