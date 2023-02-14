Former Bowling Alley Lanes Used for Custom Furniture

The now-closed Terrace Lanes Bowling Center in Frederick, Md., may not yet be getting any new life, but a local man is using pallets of wood from the lanes to build custom furniture and other pieces.

According to the Frederick News-Post, Jarrett Nash – the owner of Route 24 Furniture & Home Décor – has been using the bowling alley wood to make benches, charcuterie boards, cutting boards and other custom pieces for people to buy to honor the longtime bowling center.

Nash obtained the wood when Terrace Lanes closed after 60 years last May. “People have reached out to me about wanting things that have so many memories from their first dates or growing up there or parents that played in leagues there,” Nash said.