Former Bowling Alley Becoming Full FEC

Capital Bowl, a Jefferson City, Mo. bowling alley that was severely damaged in a 2019 tornado, will soon get new life as a family entertainment center with an arcade, a full restaurant, a sports bar and once again – bowling.

Five local business owners recently bought the property, which basically needs to be built from the ground up. According to the News Tribune, one of the new owners, Scot Drinkard, said it will be like a “mini Dave & Buster’s.”

“The whole place is probably going to be more adult-driven but family-friendly and kid-friendly,” he said. “I feel like we’ll be catering more to adults, but kids and families will be welcome and will have a ton of fun.”

The $5 million project is expected to be completed by the start of 2022.