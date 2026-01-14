Former AMI Employee Terry Lacher Passes On

AMI Entertainment is saddened to share the passing of Terry Lacher, a respected industry professional and long-time member of the AMI team. He worked with AMI from 1987-2016 and was a highly respected member of the sales team.

He was widely known for his professionalism, steady leadership, and exceptional organizational skills. “Terry was like a rock – calm, steady and always someone you could turn to for thoughtful advice,” said John Margold, AMI’s former VP of sales. “He had incredible people skills, and everyone who met him liked him. Knowing Terry had my back gave me a great level of comfort.”

After a brief illness, Terry passed away on Jan. 1. He was born in 1945 and had recently celebrated 31 years of marriage with his wife, Annie. He is survived by three daughters, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.